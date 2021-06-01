SC accepts appeal against disqualification of MPA

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Supreme Court on Tuesday accepted the appeal for hearing of the case filed against disqualification of PML-N Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Kashif.

A two-member SC bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case and issued notice to the Attorney General of Pakistan for assistance.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Qamar Sabzwari, the counsel for the petitioner said that the Islamabad High Court could not disqualify a member of the provincial assembly belonged to Bahawalnagar. The Islamabad High Court exceeded its jurisdiction, he added. He said that the the university had verified the degree of the petitioner.

Advocate Naeem Bukhari said that the Election Commission conducted elections all over the country. The decision of the Election Commission could be challenged in the Islamabad High Court, he added. He said that Khawaja Asif was also disqualified by the Islamabad High Court.

Justice Muneeb Akhtar said that Khawaja Asif was a member of the National Assembly while the petitioner was a member provincial assembly.

Justice Bandial said that his application was not against any notification or decision of the Election Commission.

Justice Muneeb Akhtar said that the aspect of jurisdiction was very important and could not be ignored.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.