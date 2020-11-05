SC accepts bail plea of accused involved in corruption

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Supreme Court on Thursday accepted the bail plea of co-accused Abdul Majeed Soomro allegedly involved in corruption in Sindh Tourism Development Corporation (STDC) against surety bond of Rs 0.5 million.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Nisar A Mujahid said that Abdul Majeed Soomro made a documentary for the department but was made accused of corruption.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ‘s allegation that the documentary was not made was not true, he added.

He said that the entire record of the approval of the film had been attached with the petition.

The court granted pre-arrest bail to the accused against Rs 0.5 million surety bonds and issued notice to NAB for response in the next date of hearing.