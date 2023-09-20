SC accepts plea for early hearing of petitions against Workers’ Welfare Fund (Amendment) Act

ISLAMABAD (PPI): The Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday accepted a plea for an early hearing of the petitions against the Workers’ Welfare Fund (Amendment) Act while in another case, it upheld the judgement of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) against the non-appointment of a Naib Qasid in a village council of Dir.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa heard various petitions. While accepting the pleas for an early hearing of petitions against the Workers’ Welfare Fund (Amendment) Act, the CJP reprimanded the lawyer for not being prepared. “If you want to talk about irrelevant things here, we will fine you. You didn’t come prepared. When the judge is telling the case, you are interrupting. Be respectful at least,” the chief justice said to the lawyer.

The Supreme Court also heard a petition against the non-appointment of a Naib Qasid in a Dir village council and disposed it of while upholding the decision of the PHC. “When no appointment was made, how was your right affected? If the government does not make any appointment after advertising the job, it does not affect anyone’s right. It’s quite possible that the government does not make the appointment due to the lack of budget,” the CJP remarked.

SC disposes of post-arrest bail plea of murder accused The Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday disposed of the post-arrest bail of Daniyal Adil alias Zahir Shah, who was nominated in a murder case. “A case is registered against the accused in Islamabad under Section 302,” the petitioner’s lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat told the court.

“The incident took place in 1997. The accused remained an absconder for 25 years. When he surrendered in 2022, his bail was cancelled and he again became an absconder,” he further told the court. “He was subsequently arrested and filed a post-arrest bail plea which was disposed of by the Islamabad High Court (IHC),” he added. “What is the position of the trial? How many witnesses are there in the trial?” Justice Sardar Tariq inquired.

“There were only two witnesses in the trial. One has passed away, and the other did not testify against the accused,” the lawyer for the accused told the court. “You should have gone to the trial court then and filed a plea for acquittal. You came to the High Court and then the Supreme Court instead of the Sessions Court,” Justice Sardar Tariq said to the accused’s lawyer. “Earlier too you came to the Supreme Court, and your case was remanded back. Now you have come again. The court disposes of the post-arrest bail on merit,” the judge ruled. A two-member bench, consisting of Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Musarrat Hilali, conducted heard the case.

The Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday disposed of a petition seeking the restoration of an employee of the National Database Registration Authority (Nadra) in the woman harassment case on withdrawal grounds. “The Nadra has legal powers. A writ cannot be filed in this case. The Lahore High Court (LHC) has already disposed of your petition,” CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked. “The dismissal from the job was on the basis of allegations only. There is no evidence,” the petitioner’s lawyer told the court. “What was the matter, and on what basis was the inquiry held?” the CJP inquired. “It was said that a WhatsApp message was sent to a female customer, but no screenshot was presented,” the lawyer told the court.

“According to the inquiry report, you have admitted to sending messages,” the court said to the lawyer. “Do not reject our petition. Let us withdraw it,” the lawyer pleaded with the court. It is to be noted here that a junior executive officer of Nadra in Sialkot was sacked for sending WhatsApp messages to a female customer. A three-member bench, headed by CJP Qazi Faez Isa, conducted the hearing.