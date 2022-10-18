SC acquits Shahrukh Jatoi, others

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Supreme Court on Tuesday acquitted Shahrukh Jatoi and his accomplices in the Shahzeb Khan murder case.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case.

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) had awarded the death penalty to Shahrukh Jatoi and his accomplice Siraj Ali Talpur for Shahzeb’s murder in 2012. A couple of months after the sentence was passed, Shahzeb’s parents had given a formal pardon to the convicts, approved by the Sindh High Court (SHC).

During the course of proceedings, Latif Khosa, counsel for Shahrukh Jatoi said that the formal pardon had already been given. He said his clients had no intention to spread terror. A murder event was presented as a case of terrorism, he added. Subsequently, the court acquitted all four people and stated that a detailed order would be issued in a short span of time.

