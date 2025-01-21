SC additional registrar judicial appointed OSD

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court’s (SC) additional registrar, Nazar Abbas appointed on Tuesday as the officer on special duty (OSD) for fixing the hearings of the cases of the constitutional bench in regular bench.

According to details, the additional registrar admin had also issued the office order in this regard. The Justice Mansoor Ali Shah’s constitutional bench had issued the contempt of court notice to Abbas, and the SC had also ordered him to appear before the apex court in person.

Separately, three senior judges of the apex court including Justice Shah, Justice Ayesha Malik, and Justice Aqeel Abbasi had written a letter to CJP Yahya Afridi.

All judges in a letter expressed concerns over the non-scheduling of the important “bench powers” case and termed the issue a violation of judicial orders and contempt of court.

The letter had also addressed to Justice Aminuddin Khan raised objections to the failure to hear the case on January 20, despite prior directives.