SC adjourns AQ’s petition for one month

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan’s petition seeking enforcement of fundamental rights, including the right to free movement across the country for one month.

A two-member SC bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case filed by Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan regarding freedom of movement. During the course of proceedings, Justice Bandial asked about the health of Dr Qadeer Khan.

Additional Attorney General Sajid Ilyas Bhatti said that Dr Qadeer was no longer on ventilator. Dr. Qadeer Khan was undergoing treatment in the ICU ward of MH Hospital, he added.

Advocate Taufeeq Asif counsel for Dr Qadeer Khan said that Dr. Qadeer should be allowed to meet his family.

Justice Bandial asked how could be family allowed to meet during Coronavirus? He said that only doctors could decide about meeting of the family with Dr Qadeer.

The counsel said that Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan needed more care than ever. He said that Dr Qadeer Khan was striving for basic rights since two years.

Justice Bandial asked the counsel did not argue in a way that contradicted the facts. Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan was the country’s asset and eminent nuclear scientist, he added.

The counsel said that fake news about Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan was spread on social media. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) did not take notice of the fake news of Dr Qadeer’s death, he added.

Justice Bandial said that a lot was stated against everyone on social media.