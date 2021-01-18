SC adjourns bail plea filed by former secretary union council Rawat

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Supreme Court on Monday directed the accountability court to submit report on references filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and adjourned hearing on bail plea filed by Javed Akhtar Chaudhry former secretary union council Rawat for two weeks.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the case. During the course of proceedings, advocate Shah Khawar counsel for the accused said that the bench had sought a report from the trial court at the previous hearing.

The NAB had ensured the court to complete the trial in five months, he added. The NAB Prosecutor said that the statements of two witnesses had been recorded in the trial court. Justice Yahya Afridi said that a report was also sought in the Hamza Shahbaz case. The court after hearing case directed the accountability court to submit report in two weeks.

SC accepts private housing society’s appeal against IHC order for initial hearing: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and accepted a private housing society’s (Park View Housing Society) appeal against the Islamabad High Court (IHC) order for initial hearing.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case and rejected the appeal of Park View Housing Society for suspension of IHC order till decision of the case in apex court.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Munib Akhtar asked how did the housing society got the No Objection Certificate (NoC)?

The counsel for the society replied that NOCs were issued to various societies after the court decision in 2008.

Justice Bandial said that the court would not issue any stay order. The key points raised in the high court decision could not be ignored, he added. The counsel said that following the court’s decision, the CDA had sent a notice to take over the society.

He pleaded the court to issue stay order so CDA should not take over the society. The court after hearing arguments, accepted the appeal for hearing and issued notices to the CDA and other respondents.