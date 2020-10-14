SC adjourns bail pleas of accused in graft case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of bail pleas, filed by accused in fake bank accounts.

The court adjourned the hearing without any proceedings.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, heard the bail pleas, filed by

Dr Dinshaw Hoshang Anklesaria and Jamil Ahmed Baloch.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Bandial said that the case had been delisted and later fixed before a three-judge bench.

Advocate Rasheed A Rizvi, counsel for the accused said that he was not informed about the delisting of case.

SC disposes of contempt case regarding service structure of LHWs: The Supreme Court on Wednesday disposed of a contempt of court case regarding service structure of Lady Health Workers (LHWs).

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case filed by Bushra Arain regarding regularization and conditions of service of the Lady Health Workers.

At the outset of hearing, the bench remarked that legislation on Lady Health Workers, including service structure, had been passed. The affected persons could approach the relevant forum, it added.

The bench directed the Lady Health Workers of Azad Kashmir to contact the relevant forum for salaries and arrears.

The counsel for LHWs said that salaries and arrears were not paid to Lady Health Workers of Azad Kashmir. The legislation on Lady Health Workers was not in accordance with the Supreme Court directions.

The Chief Justice said that the apex court was not a relevant forum for Implementation. If there was any ambiguity, the affected party should approach the concerned high court, he added.

He said that the court could not always carry this case.