SC adjourns contempt of court case against PPP leader Masood-ur-Rehman Abbasi till Friday

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of the contempt of court case against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Masood-ur-Rehman Abbasi till Friday.

A four-member larger bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the contempt of court case against PPP leader Masood-ur-Rehman Abbasi.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan asked Masood-ur-Rehman whether he had delivered the speech consciously.

On which the PPP leader said that he wanted to say something about it.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked, did he accept that he delivered the speech?

Masood Abbasi said that he had made the speech and the speech was genuine.

Masood-ur-Rehman Abbasi asked the court for time to respond to the contempt of court, to which Justice Umar Ata Bandial accepted his plea and ordered him to submit written response till next date of hearing on July 2.

The court also issued notice to Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA).

Justice Bandial said that the court wanted to early disposed of the case.

The officials of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) said that no TV channel broadcast the speech.

Justice Ijaz asked had the offensive content been removed from Facebook?

The PTA official said that the content would be removed from the social media after collection of evidence by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). He said that removing the material earlier might have affected the investigation.

Later, the hearing of the case was adjourned till July 2.