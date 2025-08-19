SC adjourns Imran’s May 9 bail hearing due to absence of prosecutor

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Tuesday adjourned the bail hearing of PTI founder Imran Khan in the May 9 cases until Wednesday due to the absence of the prosecutor.

At the start of the hearing, the assistant counsel informed the court that the prosecutor was unwell due to food poisoning.

Chief Justice Yahya Afridi directed that the case be heard tomorrow at 10:30 a.m., rejecting the prosecution’s request to postpone the hearing until next week.

The three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Afridi, also included Justices Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui and Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb.

During the hearing, PTI founder’s lawyer, Barrister Salman Safdar, requested the court to hear their arguments.

The chief justice responded that the prosecution’s position must be heard first, asking whether the Lahore High Court’s earlier decision should be upheld. Once the prosecution satisfied the court, the defense would present its stance.

Safdar expressed frustration over repeated delays, noting that the case has been pending in the Lahore High Court for eight months and multiple prosecutors have been changed during numerous adjournments.

The chief justice emphasized that the court would not grant a lengthy postponement and set the next hearing for tomorrow. When Safdar requested that a family member be allowed to speak in court, the chief justice said no family member would be permitted to address the court.