SC adjourns Khursheed Shah’s bail plea

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the bail plea of Pakistan People’s Party leader Syed Khursheed Shah till first week of October in an assets beyond known resources case.

Khursheed Shah was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in September last year for having alleged assets beyond declared means of income.

A three-member Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the bail petition.

At the outset of hearing, the court asked the petitioner’s counsel to submit a summary of his arguments before the next hearing.

The Prosecutor General Sindh said he had not received any additional documentation with the plea.

Justice Bandial said a special bench would be constituted for the next hearing.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Prosecutor General said the Bureau had filed appeals against the co-accused who were released on bail.

He said the petitioner had also filed two petitions and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had not received their copies.

Khurshid Shah’s lawyer Raza Rabbani said there were 7,000 pages of the case and it was a case of 12 properties and bank accounts.

Justice Bandial asked Raza Rabbani to submit summary of his arguments before next date of hearing.

Raza Rabbani said his client had been in jail for the last one year.

Justice Bandial said the court would hear arguments on the case in the week starting from October 5.

Khurshid Shah’s lawyer Raza Rabbani said it would be better if the hearing was scheduled earlier. Justice Bandial responded that most of the benches during the week would be at the Quetta Registry and a special bench would be constituted for the case.