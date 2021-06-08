SC adjourns Shaukat’s appeal for an indefinite period

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on former Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s appeal till date in office.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the case seeking setting aside of report/opinion of Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) and notification issued by the Ministry of Law dated 11.10.2018.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Hamid Khan, counsel for Shoukat Aziz Siddiqui while continuing his arguments, said according to the Constitution, the SJC conducted its own inquiry.

Justice Mazhar Alam asked did the SJC itself recorded statements in the inquiry?

Hamid Khan replied all records and evidence had to be reviewed by the SJC. He said his client was removed from office by issuing a show cause notice.

He said the SJC had the power to make inquiries against a judge but could not dismiss a judge. He said Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui had replied to the show cause notice.

SC dismisses petition against an employee’s promotion: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday rejected a petition filed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) agriculture department against the promotion of an employee Anis Ahmed.

A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Syyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case and maintained the service tribunal decision.