SC allows BNP chief Akhtar Mengal to contest polls

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has allowed Balochistan National Party Chairman Akhtar Mengal to contest elections and dismissed appeal challenging acceptance of his nomination papers.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Monday heard an appeal against the acceptance of the BNP chief’s nomination papers.

Petitioner Yasir Ahmad filed an appeal and said that the returning officer rejected the nomination papers of Akhtar Mengal but the election tribunal of the high court rejected the decision of the returning officer and allowed the BNP chief to contest.

The Supreme Court said that it avoids interfering in the matters related to the elections.

The apex court said that Akhtar Mengal is a candidate for February 8 elections and upheld the decision of the high court by dismissing the appeal.