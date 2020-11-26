SC appoints Afzal as amicus curiae in Nayab Umrani case

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Supreme Court on Thursday appointed Advocate Sher Afzal as amicus curiae in a case filed by Nayab Umrani regarding retrieval of land encroached by grabbers.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel heard the case filed by Nayab Umrani regarding investigation of murders and request for protection.

Nayab Umrani had filed a petition in July, 2018 wherein she alleged that her entire family was murdered in a series of attacks in 2015 in Sindh and Balochistan and on May 31, 2018 her elder sister who was a lawyer by profession and fighting her brothers’ murder case was also killed by the same people.

During the course of proceedings, the court asked the amicus curiae to submit report on the issue of division of property in two weeks.

The DC of Naseerabad, Jaffarabad and Sohbatpur submitted their reports and also appeared before the bench through video link.

Justice Bandial asked the DC Naseerabad to inform the court about the crop cultivated on Nayab Umrani’s land.

The DC replied that 4440 kilograms wheat and 3200 kilograms of gram were cultivated on 232 acres of land. The whole crop was stored in the local police station, he added.

Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi said that the whole crop would be destroyed in this way.

The DC said that the the district management was waiting court order in this regard.

Justice Bandial ordered the DC to sell ??the whole crop and distribute the money among the shareholders.

He also directed the DC to take steps regarding the distribution of property.

He said that four members of Nayab Imrani’s family had been killed.

He asked the DC to resolve the issue of distribution of property on humanitarian grounds.

Petitioner Nayab Umrani also appeared before the bench and raised objections over DC Jaffarabad’s report. She alleged that DC had wrongly mentioned that she was occupying the land.

Justice Bandial asked her to submit her objections in writing.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for one month.