SC cancels bail of 9 accused of brazen attack

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday canceled the bail of nine accused of brazen assault.

The nine accused involved in brazen attack belonging to Mailsi Tehsil of Vehari District of Punjab had been arrested from the premises of the SC.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the hearing, Zulfiqar Maluka counsel for the plaintiff and complainant Muhammad Shahbaz said the accused had harassed the women working in the agriculture fields in Mailsi area of Vehari district. When the women’s families came, the accused injured them with sticks, he added.

Justice Qazi Amin said several cases had already been registered against the accused.

He asked why did the accused come to the SC when the high court asked them to submit surety bonds?

The apex court rejected the bail pleas of accused including Mumtaz Ahmed, Ghulam Farid, Mazhar Hussain, Mohammad Akhtar, Mohammad Azhar, Zafar Iqbal, Azhar Mumtaz, Mazhar Mumtaz and Mohammad Iqbal.

It is pertinent to mention here that Muhammad Shahbaz filed an application of brazen attack against accused in Mailsi police station.