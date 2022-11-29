SC concludes hearing of Presidential Reference

ISLAMABAD (TLTP): The Supreme Court has concluded hearing of the presidential reference in Reko Diq matter. A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case and reserved its verdict. The court will announce its judgment next week.

Chief Justice thanked amicus curiae, additional attorney general and lawyers for their assistance in the case hearing. CJP Bandial stated that the court while giving its opinion over the presidential reference will remain cautious with regard to the fundamental human rights. “The President has sought the court’s opinion over the legal challenges pertaining to the Reko Diq agreement,” Justice Bandial observed.

“It is a fact that billions of dollars fine has been imposed on Pakistan. The federation has followed the constitution and the law in the agreement,” chief justice said. “We are pleased that Reko Diq agreement assures compliance of international standards,” chief justice observed.

“It is also a good omen that no side has termed the agreement as unlawful,” Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan said. “All lawyers are agreed that Reko Diq is a transparent and people-friendly agreement,” Justice Ahsan added. “Three years consumed over talks on Reko Diq agreement,” deputy attorney general told the court. It is pertinent to mention here that President Arif Alvi, on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, filed a reference in the Supreme Court to get validation for the new Reko Diq project deal under Article 186 of the Constitution. Reko Diq is one of the world’s largest undeveloped copper-gold mines. The project is being restarted after remaining on hold since 2011.

