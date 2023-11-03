SC declares Feb 8 date for general elections

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday declared February 8, 2024, as the date for holding general elections across the country after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) submitted a notification in the Supreme Court pertaining to the polls date.

A three-member bench of the apex court heard multiple pleas seeking elections within the 90-day time period after the dissolution of the national and provincial assemblies.

During the hearing today, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan submitted the electoral body’s election notification to the three-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan.

“… the Election Commission of Pakistan in exercise of its powers under Article 57(1) of the Elections Act and all other powers enabling it in that behalf, hereby announces February 8, 2024 as poll date for the general elections,” the notification reads.

“All the respondents have given their approval,” the CJP noted.

He went on to say that the matter between the ECP and president was “unnecessarily brought to court”.

The CJP also noted that the country was put through anxiety by not giving an election date. “There were also fears that elections won’t take place at all,” he said.

CJP Isa further ordered that federal and provincial governments must adhere to the electoral process.

During the proceedings, Ali Zafar urged the court to add a statement ‘declaring elections as mandatory’, pinpointing February 8 as the crucial date. In response, the CJP stated: “God willing, elections will be held on Feb 8.”

President-CEC meeting

On Thursday, CJP Isa ordered the ECP to consult President Alvi on the matter of finalising the election date and inform the top court.

Following the SC’s directives, CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja met president and unanimously agreed on holding general elections in the country on February 8, 2024.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) suggested ‘three dates’ to President Dr Arif Alvi for the general elections 2024.

The meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) led delegation continued for an hour at the President’s House.

Sources told ARY News that the commission suggested three dates to President Alvi for general elections 2024. The president has been suggested January 28, February 4 and February 11 for the general polls, sources added.

The ECP delegation reached the Central Secretariat after concluding the meeting with the president. However, CEC and delegation members refused to comment on their meeting with the president before the media.

Hours after the meeting, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) formally announced Feb 8 as date for polls.

courtesy : ary news