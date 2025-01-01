SC delists case on civilians’ trial in military courts

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Sunday delisted the case addressing the contentious matter of civilians’ trials in military courts.

In an official notice, the apex court announced the removal of the case from its schedule, which had initially been set for hearings on January 20 and 21.

The decision to delist the case followed the absence of seven-member constitutional bench.

A seven-member bench, led by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, had been slated to preside over the matter.

Earlier few days back, it was reported that the constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court directed the Ministry of Defense to provide detailed information regarding military trials of civilians conducted thus far.

A seven-member constitutional Bench – led by Justice Aminuddin – convened to address the ongoing legal battle surrounding the military courts’ jurisdiction over civilian trials.

The bench had included Justices Jamal Mandokhel, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Masrat Hilali, Naeem Akhtar Afghan, and Shahid Bilal Hassan.