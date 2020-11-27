SC directs all provinces to cooperate in search for missing woman

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Supreme Court on Friday directed all four provinces to cooperate in search for the missing woman.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel heard the case regarding recovery of Asma Majeed missing from the Dera Ghazi Khan.

During the course of proceedings, Additional Inspector General Police South Punjab Zafar Iqbal pleaded the court to grant two months time for recovery of the woman.

Justice Bandial said that human rights cases were very important to the court. The court did not discriminate between missing children and women. He said that according to reports, Multan, Hyderabad and Lodhran were strongholds of human trafficking.

The court reprimanded the lawyer of the missing woman’s family.