SC directs LHC to decide NAB jurisdiction regarding probe of MCB privatisation

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Lahore High Court (LHC) to decide on the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) jurisdiction regarding probe of Muslim Commercial Bank (MCB) privatisation within three months.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Syed

Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the case filed by the NAB against Mian Mansha over suspension of inquiry proceedings Initiated by NAB.

During the course of proceedings, the court directed the LHC to decide whether NAB had authority to investigate the privatization of MCB.

The court also rejected NAB’s plea to vacate stay order of the LHC.

The Chief Justice said that the matter of stay order would automatically lapse when the jurisdiction was decided.

NAB Prosecutor Jehan-zaib Bharwana said that the NAB launched an inquiry against privatization on orders of the Supreme Court. He said that the MCB’s privatisation was against the rules.

Justice Mansoor according to the records the NAB remained absent from local commission.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that the matter before the Supreme Court was a matter of jurisdiction and not of merit. He said that the court had directed the high court to decide on the jurisdiction matter soon as the matter had been pending for six years.

