SC directs NAB to probe case related to additional tax on electricity, petrol

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday has directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to start investigation into additional tax on electricity, petroleum case.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar headed a three-member bench and it resumed the hearing of the case and ordered NAB probe the issue of gradual raise in petroleum prices.

As the hearing underway, NAB submitted the report regarding the issue, however, CJP disposed of the case, saying that the court can’t hear it further.