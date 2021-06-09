SC directs petitioners to challenge Military Court sentences in Chief Court GB

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Supreme Court on Wedn-esday directed the petitioners to challenge their sentences awarded by Military Court before the Chief Co-urt Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan heard the case filed by Sharafat Ali and another against conviction by Military Courts.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Mushir Alam said that an appeal could be filed in the relevant high court of the province where the sentence was awarded.

He said that Chief of Army Staff had the authority to hear appeal against Military court sentences.

The counsel for the accused said that his clients filed appeal in Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi bench as Army Chief’s office was in Rawalpindi.

Justice Tariq said that President hears the mercy pleas of condemned prisoners so the accused would file cases in Islamabad High Court.

Justice Mushir Alam said that the court could not hear arguments on merit as this was the job of the trial court and the high court.

SC summons secretar-ies of Railways, Finance, Planning & Development in Railway golf course case: The Supreme Court on Wednesday summoned the secretaries of Railways, Finance and Planning and Development for consultation on Public Private Partnership Authority.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel heard the case seeking implementation of the order of Supreme Court regarding leasing out of the premises of Old Railways Golf course.

During the course of pr-oceedings, the court expre-ssed annoyance over the non-appointment of the consultant. Justice Bandial said that a consultant had not yet been appointed despite the passage of time. Court’s job was to look after legal matters, not to find a consultant, he added.

The court rejected Golf Club lawyer’s request for 15 days to appoint a consultant. Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till Thursday.