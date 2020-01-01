SC directs PIA to verify its employees’ degrees

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday directed the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) to conduct degrees’ verifications of its employees and submit report to the top court.



The bench also summoned Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC), Managing Director (MD) PIA and Attorney General of Pakistan and directed them to appear before the court in person on next hearing.



A division bench of the top court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed conducted hearing on a petition filed by a citizen Mudasir Hussain seeking verification of degrees of PIA employees.

During course of proceeding, the bench remarked that Al-Khair University Azad Jammu and Kashmir was a so called educational institution. The degrees had been sold out without educational process by the university.

The bench noted that apparently, the degrees had been received illegally while the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) management had accepted them. The court directed the PIA to ensure that its employees’ degrees should be from the authentic institutions.

Earlier, the petitioner stated that several employees of PIA had received their degrees from a local university of AJK.

He stated that these employees never went to the university to attend classes while the PIA management had promoted them on basis of these alleged fake degrees.