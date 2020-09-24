SC directs railways to vacate its land from encroachers along KCR

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday directed the Pakistan Railways to vacate its land from encroachers along the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) track and sought progress report before the next date of hearing.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprised Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, heard the suo moto notice case regarding colossal losses incurred by Pakistan Railways.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the Railways said the department had submitted report regarding Circular Railway project.

The chief justice asked the counsel that the department had displayed the pictures in the report but they were not showing anything. He said in the pictures, all land had been encroached. He observed that construction had been done on both sides of the railway track. He asked buildings were built along the track, how would the train run.

The railways chief executive officer (CEO) said the department with the help of Sindh government would remove all the encroachments. The chief justice asked the railways CEO to remove all encroachments from the site.

Justice Faisal Arab said there were buildings four feet apart along the railway track. Open space should be left on both sides of the railway track, he added.

The chief justice said land was occupied along the track, how would the train run. The CEO said the route for the train to run was clear. The chief justice asked the CEO to speak like a responsible officer. He asked the land occupied were not the railways land?

He asked the CEO that he should had appeared before the court after clearing all the encroachments.

Justice Faisal Arab said a building was not even four feet away from the track.

The chief justice asked what steps had the Sindh government taken so far to create underpasses?

Justice Ijaz said the court had ordered to make ten underpasses in three months. The Sindh government official said the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) had completed a survey of all underpasses.

The chief justice asked the official to explain what had happened on the ground. The Sindh government official said the FWO had reported about the survey and the cost. The chief justice said the work was to be completed in three months.

The official said once the FWO and railways matters were finalized, it would be completed in six weeks. He said it was decided during the other day meeting that the FWO would design. The chief justice said work should be beautiful and long lasting.

The railways secretary said the railways buildings around the track would be demolished after fencing. Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.