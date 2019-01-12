SC directs to demolish illegal marriage halls, cinema houses in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Supreme Court of Pakistan on Saturday directed to demolish all the illegal marriage halls and cinema houses in Karachi.

An important meeting headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed was held in Supreme Court Karachi registry pertaining to anti-encroachment drive.

The court also directed to immediately remove nurseries, camps of welfare organizations, parking of restaurants from the footpaths and service roads.

Moreover, orders have also been issued to withdraw Karachi’s master plan from Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) handed over to the provincial government

The apex court expressed resentment over the slow pace of the operation and Sindh government’s performance.

Supreme Court has directed Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to continue operation against encroachments in the city.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed asserted that illegal encroachment will not be allowed in the city.

He also directed that circular railway land be vacated on priority basis.