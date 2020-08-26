SC dismisses bail petition of murder accused

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday dismissed pre-arrest and post-arrest bail petitions of murder accused over withdrawal of applications.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Amin Ah-med heard the case and directed the trial court to decide the case as soon as possible.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Qazi Amin said bullet shells were recovered after the police arrest. The counsel for the accused said both suspects were arrested on suspicion.

He said according to the statement of the car parking guard, the accused got out of the car and opened fire. The witness on the spot did not even name the accused, he added. He said according to the watchman, he would try to identify the suspects if they were taken for the identity parade.

He said there were three people in the car and how it would be determined that who opened the fire.

Justice Qazi Amin said recently, the court had ac-cepted the witness’s statement and canceled the bail of the accused. According to the evidence, both the accused should not be granted bail, he added. He said nowadays every case was forwarded for further trial. Petitions were filed for the cancellation of bail of accused Shahbaz and for bail of Danial. The suspects were accused of killing a man over a financial dispute in Peshawar.