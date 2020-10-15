SC dismisses bail plea of a sectarian violence accused

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday rejected the bail plea filed by a sectarian violence accused Johar Hussain.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court directed the trial court to complete the trial as soon as possible. The court also ordered prosecutor general Sindh to present witnesses in trial court.

Justice Qazi Amin said parameters for bail were different in terrorism and drug cases. One’s opinion on the court decision did not bother, he added.

The prosecutor general Sindh said the statements of three witnesses including the main witness had been recorded. The counsel for the accused said his client’s name was not in the first information report and his client was in jail since 2014.

The prosecutor general said the accused was arrested in an incident, during the investigation, he confessed his guilt of attacking the religious leader.

Justice Qazi Amin said the situation in Karachi was clear to everyone and the court had to decide the case on merit.

Johar Hussain was accused of attacking Sipah-e-Sahaba leader Maulana Aurangzeb Farooqi.

SC rejects bail of narcotics smuggler: The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the bail of Irfan, accused of smuggling of 12 kg of hashish.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case and directed the police to arrest co-accused Dilshad. The accused was arrested by the ANF on January 17, 2020 from D I Khan. Two accused were named in the case. One accused Dilshad was granted bail by the high court due to coronavirus.

The Supreme Court ordered the arrest of accused Dilshad, who was released on bail.

The bench asked how the high court granted bail to accused Dilshad.

The court rejected the appeal of accused Muhammad Irfan. Accused Mohammad Dilshad was arrested by ANF from the court premises.

SC rejects bail plea of two accused: The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of two accused involved in attack on WAPDA employees.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case.

The accused were allegedly involved in attacking WAPDA employees in Bahawalnagar.

The counsel for the accused said WAPDA employees arrived with weapons which caused a quarrel. The state counsel said the accused were not appearing in the lower courts. Afzal and Pervez had filed a petition for pre-arrest bail.