SC dismisses bail plea of accused involved in fraud

ISLAMABAD (APP): Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed bail plea of accused school clerk Rana Muhammad Shaban Ghazi involved in fraud of more than Rs one million.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the petitioner said that he could not even afford a lawyer as he was poor.

Addressing the petitioner, the Chief Justice said that he withdrew 22 fake salaries. He said that the petitioner was also asked earlier to pay a fine of Rs 446,016 and 50 paisa.

The petitioner replied that how could he pay a fine if he had not committed any fraud?

He said that his job was just to deliver the mail.

Rana Muhammad Shaban was a clerk in Higher Secondary School, Chaknambar 13, Nankana. Rana Muhammad Shaaban was fired from service over fraud. He had challenged the decision of the Punjab Service Tribunal in the Supreme Court.