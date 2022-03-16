ISLAMABAD (APP): The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the Balochistan Government’s petition against the Balochistan High Court (BHC) orders regarding appointments in levies force.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the case filed by the Balochistan government regarding registration of FIRs and investigations by Tehsildars & Naib Teh-sildars in Levies Police Stations.

The Levies employees had challenged the appointment of Tehsildars in the Balochistan High Court.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel of a respondent said that the high court annulled the recruitment of Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars in Levies Force.

Justice Mansoor asked which authority recruit for the Levies Force? He asked how could the present service officers of the Revenue Department be posted in Levies?

The Additional Advocate General Balochistan said that Tehsildars in Levies Force were appointed in accordance with the law.

Justice Ayesha said that prescribed procedures were not followed in recruitment.

Chief Justice Bandial said the Balochistan government made these appointments in the Levies Force against the law.

SC rejects bail plea: The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the bail application of accused Sheikh Ahmed Latif in the case of breach of business agreement.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice said that there should be a difference between criminals and businessmen. He observed, prima facie, the accused did not want to pay.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial addressing the lawyer of the accused said that his client did not want to return the amount. There must be honesty in the business deals, he added.

Addressing the counsel, he said that his client was running the mill but was not paying the amount.

He said that the bench was not canceling bail but the consequences would be serious. He said that the court would write about the bad intention of the accused in the verdict.

Advocate Ahsan Bhoon argued that his client had not been paid the outstanding amount of Rs 340 million so far. According to the agreement, the amount of the land was to be paid in April 2020, he added.

