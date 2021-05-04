SC dismisses NAB appeal over withdrawal of petition

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB’s) appeal against officers, involved in receiving Rs 10 million corruption money from the accused, over withdrawal of petition.

A two-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel heard the dismissal from service case filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against its officers, including Shakir Ali and Sarvech Shaikh over receiving corruption money from the accused.

During the course of proceedings, NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Imran-ul-Haq said the Bureau had conducted inquiry against Assistant Director Shakir Ali and Servech Sheikh. The Sindh High Court had directed NAB to complete inquiry in three months.

Expressing annoyance, the CJP said the matter had been pending since 2018 and the Bureau had not completed the inquiry.

He asked how could an employee be terminated without inquiry. The Bureau took three years for a two months job, he added.

The NAB withdrew the case to complete its own inquiry. The court accepted NAB’s appeal and disposed of the case.