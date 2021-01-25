SC dismisses Trump emoluments lawsuits

WASHINGTON DC (Axios): The Supreme Court on Monday ordered lower courts to dismiss two cases that alleged former President Trump unlawfully profited from his businesses while in office, in violation of the Constituti-on’s emoluments clauses.

Both sides agreed the issue had become moot after Trump’s term finished on Jan. 20, according to Bloomberg, ending a prolonged legal battle that extended for most of his presidency. A federal appeals court last February dismissed a case based on the emoluments clause from 215 congressional Democrats, citing a lack of standing.

The Supreme Court’s move on Monday leaves open questions about emoluments for future presidents who retain business interests while in office like Trump did.

Worth noting: The dismissed cases, Trump v. CREW and Trump v. District of Columbia, could potentially have carved a path to access Trump’s financial records if they had gone through during his presidency.