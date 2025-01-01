SC disposes of 3,000 pending cases during last 5-month

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan registers extraordinary reduction in pending cases as during the last 5 months more than 3,000 pending cases were cleared by the apex court.

According to official declaration by the apex court, in October 2024, the number of cases pending in the Supreme Court were 59784. In October last year, 1089 new cases were registered while 1847 cases were disposed of.

In November last year, 1487 new cases were filed and 2901 cases were disposed of. In December 2024, 1115 new cases were filed while 2458 cases were cleared.

In January 2025, 1909 new cases were registered and 2192 cases were cleared. During February 2025, 1394 new cases were filed and 2069 cases were disposed of. According to the official statement currently, 56,404 cases are pending in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.