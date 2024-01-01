SC disposes of 4,372 cases in one month, 1,853 new cases registered

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan has disposed of 4,372 cases in a month from October 28 to November 29.

According to official declaration, 1,853 new cases were registered in SC during same period. Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahyha Afrid has said that judicial reforms are first priority of the apex court.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan and fellow judges working tirelessly to solve public cases as early as possible.

According to statement, all judges are committed to clear backlog of the cases on emergency basis.