SC expresses annoyance over non-recovery of abducted girl

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed annoyance over Punjab Police for non-recovery of abducted girl Sobia Batool.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin heard the bail plea filed by Muhammad Umair held over alleged kidnapping of a girl Sobia Batool.

During the course of proceedings, the court expressed annoyance over the police and stated that police had not taken any concrete step to recover the abducted girl.

Justice Qazi Amin said that police failed to trace a single girl. He said that the Inspector General Police Punjab should appear in person before the court on next date of hearing if the abducted girl could not recovered.

Additional Prosecutor Ch Jaffar said that the girl could not be recovered de-spite best efforts of police. He said that police failed to trace the girl through Call Data Records (CDR) of the girl and the accused.

The bench directed the police to recover the abducted girl and adjourned hearing of the case for a month.

The court also directed IG Punjab to appear before the court in-person on next date of hearing if police failed to trace the girl.