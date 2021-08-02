SC expresses concern over non-construction of schools that collapsed in the 2005 earthquake

ISLAMABAD2 (APP): T-he Supreme Court on Mo-nday accepted an appeal filed by a primary school t-eacher Humaira Bibi agai-nst compulsory retirement and restored her service.

A two-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case regarding compulsory retir-ement of Chachha Primary School Mansehra female teacher Huamira Bibi.

The Khyber Pakhtun-khwa Education Departm-ent had fired the female teacher.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa S-ervice Tribunal reversed decision to dismiss female teacher on compulsory reti-rement. The high court up-held the decision of the services tribunal while the apex court restored the service.

During the course of pr-oceedings, the court expre-ssed concern over the non-construction of schools that collapsed in the 2005 earthquake.

The court issued notice to the Chief Secretary Kh-yber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) on non-construction of sch-ools despite passing 16 years. The court also issued notices to Secretary Education KPK, Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education, Director District Education Mansehra.

The Chief Justice observed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department did not treat teachers well. He asked why schools not built after earthquake in Mansehra, how teachers would teach children? He said that billions of rupees were allocated for construction of schools after the earthquake and asked where were those funds used?

Justice Mazahar said that how could teachers teach if there was no basic school structure?