SC fixes date for hearing NAB appeals against bail of Shehbaz Sharif

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday set the date for hearing of appeals filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the bail of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

A three-member bench of the apex court will take up the appeals for the cancelation of PML-N president’s bail in the Saaf Pani and Ashiana cases on October 22.

The anti-corruption watchdog had moved to the Supreme Court (SC) to challenge bail granted to Shehbaz Sharif in Saaf Pani and Ashiana housing society scam cases.

Shehbaz Sharif and Fawad Hassan Fawad are key accused in the case. Bails to the persons must be suspended after nullifying the LHC’s verdict, the petition pleaded to the court.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore High Court (LHC) had granted bail to Shehbaz Sharif in the three NAB cases – the Ashiana Iqbal and Saaf Pani Company cases.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Malik Shehzad had earlier reserved its verdict in the case. The court approved bail of Shehbaz Sharif in Ashiana and Saaf Pani cases.

On October 5, 2018, the NAB had arrested Shehbaz Sharif in Saaf Pani Company scandal.