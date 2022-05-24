SC forms bench to hear petition against roads blockage

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Supreme Court on Tuesday constituted a three-member bench to hear the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) petition against the government’s decision to block roads ahead of the PTI’s ‘Azadi March’.

The three-member bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akh-tar and Justice Sayyed Ma-zahar Ali Akbar Naqvi will hear the case today (May 25).

The petition prayed the Supreme Court to direct the government to restrain from taking any unconstitutional and illegal action or harass the citizens.

It stated that the blockage of roads and highways was preventing advocates, citizens, and doctors, besi-des ambulances, from rea-ching their destinations. T-he freedom of movement was the fundamental right of every citizen and all the executive authorities were bound to obey the Constitu-tion and exercise their powers within the four corners of the provisions of the Co-nstitution and law, read the petition.

The petition pleaded the court to direct the government to unblock the roads and highways and not to create hindrance in the movements of the citizens.

