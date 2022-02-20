SC forms six regular benches for next week

ISLAMABAD (APP): Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial has constituted six regular benches at the principal seat Islamabad to hear a number of important cases during the next week, starting from Monday.

The first bench is comprised of Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Ayesha A Malik while the second bench is comprised of Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Yahya Afridi.

The third bench is comprised of Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail. Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel will form the fourth bench while fifth bench will consist of Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi. The sixth bench will comprise of Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar.

From Thursday the third bench will consist of Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed. From Wednesday the fourth bench will comprise of Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi while the fifth bench will consist of Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed. From Thursday the fifth bench will comprise of Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar while the sixth bench will consist of Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail.

The benches will hear many important cases including service and pension matters of government employees, educational institutions matters, labour cases, appeals against death sentences and life imprisonment, appeals against acquittal of accused in murder and corruption cases, bail appeals in NAB cases, election petitions of different politicians, NAB appeal seeking cancellation of Bail of Attique-ur-Rehman as he established Islamabad Law College provisionally affiliated with Islamia University, Bahalpur and provisional NOC was granted by the commission and admissions were carried out. Examinations were taken. NAB reference was filed in Accountability Court and the respondent was arrested and post-arrest bail was granted by IHC, case regarding Posting/Transfer of PAS Officers from the Province of Sindh, NAB appeal seeking cancellation of bail granted to Ch. Riaz Ahmed, Fauzia Aziz and others according to NAB the accused were alleged of making illegal allotment of plots to the employees of Evacuee Trust Property Board, NAB appeals seeking cancellation of bails of Nisar Ahmed Pathan, Rahim Bux, Abdul Razak Bahrani, Muhammad Akram Khan, Bibi Gul Naz, Bibi Talat, Syed Zeerakh Khursheed Shah, Syed Awais Qadir Shah and Syed Khalid Hussain Shah and according to NAB the respondents assets were beyond sources of income earned being MPA and MNA in different terms of year 1998 till date, Cancellation of Pre-arrest Bail of respondent namely Syed Rashid Ali Shah in Reference No.4/2007 for causing huge loss of Rs.60,553,219/- to state Exchequer on account of short supply of equipments to different institutes of Worker Welfare Board, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by M/S Shah Enterprises headed by the respondent, Cancellation of Bail of respondent namely M. Gulzar Awan in Reference No.4/2017 who being Owner of M/SG Constructor in connivance with other accused persons started purchasing huge quantities of equipment for all proposed institution by worker welfare board. The accused Tariq Awan allegedly appointed another accused. Abdul Waheed Qureshi, a retired employee of Provincial Govt, Khyber Pakhtunkhwaas project officer and all procucurment in WWB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was made by accused Tariq Awan in Sheer violation of PPRA rules, writ petition seeking legislative competence of Parliament to legislate the Competition Ordinances and the Monal Group of Companies petition against sealing the premises of Monal Resturant.

According to cause lists, no adjournment on any ground will be granted and no application for adjournment through fax will be placed before the court. Furthermore, if the counsel is unable to appear for any reason, the advocate-on-record will be required to argue the case.