SC forms three larger, five special, five regular benches for next week

ISLAMABAD (APP): Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed has constituted three larger benches, five special and five regular benches at the principal seat Islamabad to hear a number of important cases during the next week, starting from Monday.

On Monday, a five-member larger bench headed by the CJP and comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Yahya Afridi will hear the reference filed by President Dr Arif Alvi under Article 186 of the Constitution of Pakistan regarding elections for the members of the Senate of Pakistan.

On Tuesday, a four-member larger bench headed by Jsutice Umar Ata BAndial and comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice MunibAkhtar, and Justice Yahya Afridi would hear petition filed by Satluj Ravi Water Forum regarding stoppage of water by the Indian government.

On Wednesday, a five-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Munib Akhtar would hear petition regarding advertisement by UBL and HBL over raising funds for Dia-mer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam by the Government of Pakistan and a comprehensive Report on behalf of WAPDA regarding fund raising by the Supreme Co-urt and the Prime Minister for Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund.

On Tuesday, a three-member special bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Mazahar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Yahya Afridi would hear suo moto review petition on Court Direction Passed in Civil Petition No.314/2019 regarding grant of bail to co-accused in civil petition Nos.258, 260, 268 and 457 of 2017 and delay in trial of cases by the Accountability Courts in the light of Section 16 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 requiring decision of NAB cases within specified time.

On Tuesday, another sp-ecial bench comprising Jus-tice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Maqbool Baqar wo-uld hear arbitration cases of Sukkur Electric Power Company Ltd (SEPCO), Sukkur with Shikarpur Power ltd. and others.

On Wednesday, a three-member special bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi would hear post-arrest bail plea filed by former DG Lahore Development Authority (LDA)Ahad Khan Cheema.

The NAB had alleged that the petitioner from year 2001 to 2018 allegedly made various expenditures and also purcahsed/ owned/ controlled/ possessed the movable and immovable properties/ investments/ funds/ assets in his own name and in the name of his benamidars/ dependants having acquisition cost of Rs.449,511,312/- approximately and market values of Rs.600 million approximately.

A three-member special bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel would hear case through videolink seeking setting aside of appointments made in the High Court and District Judiciary of Sindh being Illegal.

On Thursday, a three-member special bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan would hear case against remissions av-ailable under the provision of Pakistan Prison Rules, 1978 and grant of remissi-on in sentence to prisoner.

The first bench is comprised of Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi while the second be-nch is comprised of Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi.

The third bench is comprised of Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar. Justice Maqbool Baqar and Justice Qazi Amin Ahmed will be members of the fourth bench, while the fifth bench will consist of Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan.

The benches will hear many important cases including service and pension matters of government employees, educational institutions matters, labour cases, appeals against death sentences and life imprisonment, appeals against acquittal of accused in murder and corruption cases, bail appeals in NAB cases, election petitions of different politicians, suo moto notice case regarding rights of minorities, Federal Ombudsman Institutional Reforms Act, 2013, bail matter of Ahmed Saeed in NAB case regarding embezzlement of 363 million from pay and allowances and POL of DPO office Sahiwal, application under section 12(2), CPC regarding status of Edward College Peshawar, post-arrest bail plea filed by former Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, matter regarding contesting housing societies election for third consecutive term, Dr. Mehreen Baloch v. Mst. Shahnaz Begum against interim order on the issue of harassment and recovery of minor daughter, action taken by the Chief Justice regarding allotment of land, worth billions by CDA to the Gun and Country Club, Islamabad at throwaway price, pre-arrest and post-arrest bail pleas filed by different accused over alleged corruption and corrupt practices in Sindh Tourism Development Cor-poration and complaint reg-arding appointments in Ed-ucation Department Sindh.

According to cause lists, no adjournment on any ground will be granted and no application for adjournment through fax will be placed before the court. Furthermore, if the counsel is unable to appear for any reason, the advocate-on-record will be required to argue the case.