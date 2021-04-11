SC forms three larger, six regular benches for next week

ISLAMABAD (APP): Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed has constituted three larger benches and six regular benches at the principal seat Islamabad to hear a number of important cases during the next week, starting from Monday.

On Monday, a five-member larger bench headed by the CJP and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Mazahar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Munib Akhtar would hear case regarding environmental pollution in I-9/1, Islamabad due to Indusrial Estate.

On Wednesday, a five-member larger bench headed by Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed would hear cases regarding narcotic substance and to consider protocol regarding traditional Vs scientific modes to prove crime.

On Tuesday, a 10-member larger bench headed by Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan would hear petition filed by SC judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Mrs Sarina Isa, Supreme Court Bar Association, Sindh High Court Bar Association and others regarding proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The first bench is comprised of Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan while the second bench is comprised of Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed.

The third bench is comprised of Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar. Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood will be members of the fourth bench, while the fifth bench will consist of Justice Maqbool Baqar and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel.

The sixth bench will comprise of Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan. The benches will hear many important cases including service and pension matters of government employees, educational institutions matters, labour cases, appeals against death sentences and life imprisonment, appeals against acquittal of accused in murder and corruption cases, bail appeals in NAB cases, election petitions of different politicians, post-arrest bail plea filed by former Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah and NAB appeals seeking cancellation of bail of Syed Khursheed Shah’s family members according to NAB on receipt of multiple complaints against the petitioner Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah, MNA that he is richest man in the Sindh beyond his known sources of income. The NAB conducted inquiry and investigation whereby collected the evidence against him and filed a Reference in NAB Court Sukkur.

He was nominated the accused No.1 in the Reference No.17/2019 along with seventeen others. The Petitioner/ accused in connivance with other co-accused persons accumulated assets beyond their known sources to the tune of Rs.1,229,449,803/-, which are disproportionate to their known sources of income, post-arrest bail pleas filed by Taha Raza and Hussain Lawai in fake bank accounts/money laundering, post-arrest bail plea filed by Muhammad Javed Akhtar Chaudhry Secretary Union Council ICT allegedly involved in embezzlement and misappropriation of funds and recruitment of ghost employees, case regarding payment of Compensation of all LRs in an Air Blue Aeroplane Crash in 2012, petition seeking restraining the Respondents to not open the gate of Judicial Complex Towards the unsettled Land, petition seeking declaration of 25th Constitutional Amendment Ultra Vires of the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973, petition regarding Discretionary Allocations of Development Funds on the behest of Chief Executives, petition challenging the vires of Shariah Nizam-e-ADl Regulation 2009, Educational Institutions Cases regarding foreign self finance fee for MBBS / BDS and suo motu notice regarding selling of bottled water extracted from the ground without any charge and its fitness for human consumption.

According to cause lists, no adjournment on any ground will be granted and no application for adjournment through fax will be placed before the court. Furthermore, if the counsel is unable to appear for any reason, the advocate-on-record will be required to argue the case.