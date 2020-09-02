SC grants bail to Anwar Majeed in fake bank accounts case

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted the bail to Omni Group Chairman Anwar Majeed on medical grounds against surety bond of Rs 100 million.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the bail plea filed by Anwar Majeed through counsel Advocate Muneer A Malik.

During the course of proceedings, the court directed Anwar Majeed to cooperate with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The bench remarked that the bail would be cancelled if the accused did not cooperate with the NAB. The court also placed Anwar Majeed’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The Court also directed Anwar Majeed to submit bank guarantee amount and passport before SC Registrar office.

The NAB prosecutor said Anwar Majeed was at the NICVD hospital since day one and had not appeared before the bureau so far.

He said that 15 investigations and four references were pending due to accused’s non cooperation.

He said that a two-member bench could not hear a bail case.

He said that accused was involved Rs 4 billion corruption and bail was sought on old medical reports. Upon this, Justice Qazi Amin said that a two-member bench could hear the bail case.

Muneer A Malik said that his client had filed bail petition on medical grounds. He said that his client suffered from various diseases.

He said that his client had been advised to undergo surgery in the United States or the United Kingdom as his surgery in Pakistan would be life threatening.

He said that co-accused had been granted bail while Anwar Majeed was in jail for two years. Justice Qazi Amin said that the accused suffered from a serious heart condition and availing medical treatment was his basic right.

He said that permission could not be given to the accused to travel abroad. Justice Alam said that Anwar Majeed should not obstruct investigations.