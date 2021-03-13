SC has not authority to change even one point of Constitution: Memon

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that it has been decided to file FIRs against the transporters if they charge more than the fixed fares from the public on the occasion of Eid. If transporters have any concerns on this issue, they might contact the government. He said that people go to their native areas, cities and villages to meet their loved ones on Eid . No one will be allowed to take advantage of people’s compulsion.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at the Sindh Archives Complex today along with Provincial Labor Minister Saeed Ghani and Pakistan Peoples Party leader Salman Abdullah Murad.He said that there is a storm of inflation, the way oil prices have increased, everything has become expensive and people are very worried. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh government is endeavoring to reduce the burden of inflation on the people.

He said that when the agenda of increasing the fares of the People’s Bus Service came up in the Sindh Cabinet, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had deffered it and said that the Sindh government will bear the subsidy on it. He said that two routes of electric buses have been started in Karachi, another and third route of electric bus service will be launched from Tuesday ( Today) . It will start from Powerhouse Chowrangi via Sohrab Goth, Shah-i-rah Pakistan, Teen Hatti , Guru Mandir, MA Jinnah Road , Tower and end at Keamari.

Sindh Information Minister said on the issue of census that the Sindh government has serious reservations on census and they are in constant contact with the federal government on this matter. He added that Sindh government had conveyed it’s concerns to the federal government, on which the federal government has assured that the concerns of the Sindh Government will be addressed.He said that the final results of the census will show how far the reservations of the Sindh government were addressed.

The provincial information minister said that the Sindh government has fixed the support price of wheat at Rs 4,000 per maund for the current season. Two days ago, a fake notification of Rs 3,000 per maund was circulated on social media. After investigation It is revealed that the social media people of PTI was involved in it . PTI social media cell created a notification with the fake signature of Secretary Food and made it viral. He said that one can guess that PTI people can go to such extend . Mr. Memon added that a criminal conspiracy was made to mislead people.

The aim of this fake notification was to bar growers and farmers not to sell their wheat to the government and give wheat to private entrepreneurs so that there will be a wheat crisis in the province.He said that police and FIA have been instructed to take action against the people involved in this conspiracy. He said that Sindh government has fixed the highest support price of wheat in Pakistan.

The process of procurement of wheat is smoothly underway. Provincial Food Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla is personally monitoring the wheat procurement process. He said that the Sindh government is making every effort to fulfill the purchase target. He said that wherever there are complaints in this regard, those are being resolved immediately. Now the transportation of wheat is being controlled at the district level, so that wheat cannot be transported and smuggled out of Sindh.

He said that the support price of wheat is for the people of Sindh and not for the people of Afghanistan. Commenting on the current political situation of the country, he said that Imran Khan and Zalmay Khalilzad are both thieves and thugs who are currently on the same platform . The minister said that Zalmay Khalilzad is interfering in the internal affairs of Pakistan. Imran Khan and Zulmay Khalilzad have two things in common. Imran Khan and Zalmay Khalilzad both are the supporters of Taliban. Both are also facing the charges money laundering. The minister said that Zalmay Khalilzad transferred dollars to his wife’s account and US government is investigating the matter.He said that who is Zalmay Khalilzad and who has authorized him to advise the government of Pakistan on the dates of elections.

Provincial Minister of Information said that Imran Khan who has been propagating the narratives of foreign conspiracy, has himself become imported. He demanded that an investigation should be conducted as to which senators and parliamentarians of foreign countries Imran Khan has been in contact . He said that Imran Khan is begging the US parliamentarians to bring him back to power. He said that Imran Khan has caused irreparable damage to the institutions of the country and the values of our society and created division in institutions and society of Pakistan. Today, because of this, the Supreme Court has divided into two parts and two thoughts are found in the Supreme Court. He said that one thought says that they are everything, they have all the powers.

This thinking is not ready to obey the constitution, law and parliament, nor are they willing to accept the powers of the parliament. He said that they are saddened by the division in the judiciary, Pakistan People’s Party believes in the independence of the judiciary. We have never fought with the court or conspired against the courts. He said that they had 100 reservations against Iftikhar Chaudhary, but Pakistan People’s Party played the most active role in the struggle for his restoration.

Pakistan People’s Party workers were martyred in the bomb blast. Then it is the same Supreme Court, where Pakistan People’s Party did not get any justice. He added that there is a mindset. Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was judicially murdered. Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto’s government was overthrown twice, but not received any justice from supreme court.He said that Pakistan People’s Party has always been remained the target of judiciary. Iftikhar Chaudhary and whoever came after him as Chief Justice, they kept a grudge against Pakistan Peoples Party.

He said that during the tenure of the last four Chief Justices, judges were elevated in the Supreme Court, not a single Sindhi-speaking judge was elevated to supreme court. He said that the people of Sindh are asking why the Supreme Court has been made a no-go area for Sindhi-speaking judges, or Sindhi-speaking judges have been banned from entering the Supreme Court? .

He said that the fifth and sixth judges on fifth and sixth serial seniority the were elevated. He said that Pakistan People’s Party has believed in federalism, we do not believe in prejudice, but it is our responsibility to raise our voice for the people who elected them. On this occasion, Provincial Labour Minister Saeed Ghani said that in the past, the army had imposed martial laws in the country, but now judicial martial law has been imposed. He said that there has been a demand to form a full court bench on constitutional matters, but this demand has not been implemented even once during past one year. What are the reasons and why the most competent judges of the Supreme Court, whom no one can point a finger at, are not included in the benches formed on constitutional issues?

He said that in the constitution, all institutions have their own powers and all institutions have to use their authority within their ambit . He said that if the Election Commission deviates from its jurisdiction, then the Supreme Court will hold them by the neck and imprison them in the wall . Saeed Ghani said that the Election Commission is not subordinate to the Supreme Court in any way. In the Constitution of Pakistan, there is a separate chapter for the Election Commission and a separate chapter for the Supreme Court.

These two institutions have an independent status in the constitution, but the Supreme Court is interfering in the affairs of the Election Commission on a daily basis. Similarly, he said that the State Bank is an independent institution, it does not have the authority to use the funds without the instructions of the Ministry of Finance. But the Supreme Court is unconstitutionally issuing direct instructions to the State Bank to release the funds to the Election Commission.