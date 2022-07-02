SC issues detailed verdict in CM Punjab election case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan on Saturday issued detailed order regarding Chief Minister (CM) Punjab’s election on July 22 and directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to notify members of vacant reserved seats.

The 10-page detailed order from the three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial was written by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan.

It said that the election for chief minister in Punjab will be held on July 22 at the Punjab Assembly building and the proceedings would be led by the deputy speaker.

The order read that during the first phase of voting, the votes of the members would be counted and if both candidates fail to get desired numbers then a recount would be held. It said that Hamza Shahbaz will run the province as chief minister until July 22 and he and his cabinet would ensure free and fair by-elections in the 20 constituencies.

The apex court also directed the Lahore High Court to decide on reserved seats within a week and soon after the decision, the ECP should issue a notification for the successful candidates.

During the apex court’s hearing yesterday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi have agreed on July 22 date for Punjab Chief Minister’s election. A three-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Jamal Mandokhel heard the petition.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked when the results of by-elections in Punjab will would come. To which, the PML-Q lawyer said the results would be declared by July 22. The Chief Justice then asked Hamza Shehbaz that if he agree on July 22 date for Punjab CM’s election.

To which, the PML-N leader replied in affirmative. The Supreme Court ruled that the election will be conducted in Punjab Assembly. The Supreme Court’s decision came after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan accepted Hamza Shehbaz as Punjab chief minister until reelection.