SC issues notice to Punjab govt on PTI founder’s May 9 bail appeals

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Punjab government in connection with bail appeals filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in May 9 cases.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi directed the prosecution department to prepare arguments on legal questions raised in the matter. The court adjourned the hearing till August 19.

During the proceedings, the chief justice remarked that the court would not give any findings that could prejudice any party’s case. He asked counsels from both sides to assist the court on the legal questions at the next hearing.