SC issues notices to AG Punjab, RUDA in a private housing scheme case

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Advocate General (AG) Punjab and Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) in a private housing scheme Eden Garden case.

A two-member SC ben-ch headed by Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

The court issued notice to Advocate General Punjab on the alternative site plan.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that the court gave the private housing scheme six years to complete the DHA.

He said that the court had to protect the rights of the victims.

The counsel for the DHA said that the new private housing site was linked to DHA. He said that the new site would be developed in six years and plots would be given to the affected.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked what was a guarantee that land would be purchased for the scheme in two years? He said that it was unknown whether private individuals got ready to sell their lands.

He asked whether survey or map of new site was carried out.

The counsel replied that the owners would increase the price of the land, If the site plan was made public.

The counsel for the Lah-ore Development Authority (LDA) said that after the passage of Ravi Urban Development Authority Act, the LDA was not involved in the matter.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that there were more than 11,000 victims of the private housing scheme.

He said that the court was issuing notices to the Punjab government and Ravi Urban Development Authority. He said that the court would announce appropriate decision after hearing the Punjab government and the RUDA.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.

SC rejects appeal of Forest Guard regarding payment of pension: The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the appeal of Forest Guard Fazal Mukh-tar regarding payment of pension.

A three-member Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case filed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department employee Fazal Mukhtar regarding payment of pension.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Hazrat Saeed counsel for the petitioner said that his client was recruited as Forest guard on project in 1989 and fired in 1994 and later, he was freshly appointed in the department. He pleaded that the years of his client’s service which he did as a project employee had not been counted while paying his pension.

The Chief Justice while addressing Additional Advocate General KPK Qasim Wadood said the government departments in KPK were unable to pay salaries and pensions.

He said the government was borrowing from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank to give salaries and pension. This was a difficult way of paying the salaries of government employees through loans, he added.

The Additional Advocate General said the province could not receive direct funds from the IMF and the World Bank.

Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi said the biggest reason for the damage to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa economy was smuggling. Smuggling must be stopped to boost industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he added.

He said that effective measures were necessary to eliminate elements invol-ved in smuggling in KPK.