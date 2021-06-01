SC issues notices to AG Punjab, RUDA in a private housing scheme case

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Advocate General (AG) Punjab and Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) in a private housing scheme Eden Garden case.

A two-member SC bench headed by Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

The court issued notice to Advocate General Punjab on the alternative site plan.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that the court gave the private housing scheme six years to complete the DHA.

He said that the court had to protect the rights of the victims.

The counsel for the DHA said that the new private housing site was linked to DHA. He said that the new site would be developed in six years and plots would be given to the affected.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked what was a guarantee that land would be purchased for the scheme in two years? He said that it was unknown whether private individuals got ready to sell their lands.

He asked whether survey or map of new site was carried out.

The counsel replied that the owners would increase the price of the land, If the site plan was made public.

The counsel for the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) said that after the passage of Ravi Urban Development Authority Act, the LDA was not involved in the matter.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that there were more than 11,000 victims of the private housing scheme.

He said that the court was issuing notices to the Punjab government and Ravi Urban Development Authority.

He said that the court would announce appropriate decision after hearing the Punjab government and the RUDA.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.