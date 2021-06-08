SC issues notices to families of martyrs in ‘Shuhda package’ case

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday issued notices to the families of martyrs in a case filed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government against the ‘Shuhda package’.

A three-member bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case. The KP government had challenged the Peshawar High Court decision to give extra package to the police officials martyred in police encounter.

During the course of proceedings, the KP Additional Advocate General said the KP government amended the Shuhda package in 2010. Those who were martyred after 2004 were given the 2010 amendment package, he added.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said he was not understanding the policy of the KP government.

He asked what was the policy about those martyred before 2004.

He said the KP government was only giving Shuhda package to the martyrs who were martyred after 2004.

The additional advocate general said even before 2004, packages were given but the amount was Rs0.5 million. The Peshawar High Court ordered the payment of Rs3 million, which was not even requested by the families of martyrs, he added.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.