SC issues notices to political parties on SCBAP petition

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Supreme Court on Saturday issued notices to the political parties on SCBAP petition regarding restraining political parties from holding public meetings in the capital before voting on the no-confidence motion.

The court issued notices to PTI, PML-N, PPP and JUI as parties in the case and directed them to assist the court through their lawyers.

A two-member special bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Muneeb Akhtar heard the petition filed by the SCBAP. SCBAP President Ahsan Bhoon on Thursday had filed the petition regarding restraining political parties from holding public meetings in Islamabad.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice remarked that the petition had a political context but the court would consider it in accordance with the constitution.

He said that according to the news reports, it seemed that the government was al-so reaching out to the apex court regarding Article 63(A) of the Constitution.

He clarified that the court had not taken suo moto notice as it was hearing a petition. The court was concerned about law and order, he added.

He said that the Sindh House incident was against the constitutional right to freedom of expression.

The AGP said that the incident occurred due to the presence of certain government parliamentarians at the Sindh House. He said that the people had a right to protest but in a peaceful manner.

Later, the court directed the Inspector General Police Islamabad to submit a report on action taken over the incident and adjourned hearing till Monday.

