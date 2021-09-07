SC issues notices to RPO Multan, others in law implementation case

ISLAMABAD (APP): Supreme Court (SC) Tuesday issued notices to the regional police officer (RPO) Multan, inspector police station Burewala and 31 accused in suo moto case regarding implementation of anti-terrorism law.

A three-member SC be-nch comprising Justice U-mar Ata Bandial, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Mian-khel and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the suo moto notice case regarding judgment p-assed in Criminal Revision No. 427/2019 by Lahore High Court on December 4, 2019 in violation of Sections 6 and 7 of the Anti Terrorism Act, 1997.

During the course of proceedings, Acting Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked whether the anti-terrorism act applied on a clash incident. Three people were killed and five injured in a clash between the two sides in Burewala, he added.

Meanwhile, Justice Mazahar Naqvi asked the prosecutor had he read the anti-terrorism law? To this the prosecutor general of Punjab replied that he did not read the full law.

Upon this Justice Maz-ahar Ali Akbar Naqvi expr-essing annoyance remarked that the law had been made a joke. He advised the prosecutor to read the law and then appear before the co-urt. The Punjab prosecutor general said a request for reconciliation between the parties had been received.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said the challan had not been filed yet despite passing two years. He said the court would examine whether the incident was a personal feud or the anti-terrorism law applied. The court issued notices to RPO Multan, inspector police station Burewala and 31 accused.

It is to be mention here that the Lahore High Court had released the accused in the Burewala clash case on bail and also removed anti-terrorism clauses from the case while the SC had taken suo moto notice against the decision of the high court.