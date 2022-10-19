SC judge pinpoints another ‘lie’ of Vawda

ISLAMABAD (INP): Another ‘lie’ of PTI leader Faisal Vawda came to light on Wednesday during the hearing of his appeal against his life-long disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan in the Supreme Court. At the outset of the hearing, Vawda’s lawyer told the Supreme Court that the returning officer had become satisfied after seeing his expired American passport.

Hearing this, Justice Ayesha Malik remarked that the passport on which Vawda had been relying was expired and it was shown to the returning officer in 2018 while the passport was originally expired in 2015. She went on to say that the passport office cancels the expired passport if one gets new passport. How an expired passport can be a proof of relinquishing the foreign nationality, she wondered.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial remarked that the matter had become quite serious. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked that anther ‘lie’ of Vawda had come to the light. The lawyer argued that the content of the affidavit was same that Vawda did not possess passport of another country. But Justice Shah corrected the lawyer saying that affidavit declared that Vawda did not possess nationality of another country.

Justice Malik remarked that the number of passport which was on record was different from the number of passport which had been expired. She observed that different numbers of passports suggested that a new passport was issued after the old one was expired.

